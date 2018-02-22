Moneysupermarket posts 12% insurance revenue rise for 2017

Group revenue, profit and average number of monthly visitors all increase.

Moneysupermarket has revealed a 12% jump in revenue from its insurance operations to £173.6m for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The aggregator noted that it was helped by positive market conditions as well as pricing investments and additional online marketing. It detailed that the first half of the year was up by 18% and the second by 6%.

The group, which also has money, home services, travel and other revenue streams, achieved a 4% rise in operating profit to £94.9m (2016: £91.9m) as revenue rose by the same percentage to £329.7m from £316.4m the previous year.

Profit after tax came in 6% higher at £78.1m.

The average number of monthly visitors rose 3% to 24m.

Saving

Mark Lewis, chief executive officer at Moneysupermarket said: “In 2017, customers saved more through us than ever before - £2bn.

“And we’re not stopping there. We are committed to leading the way in price comparison to make saving with us easier, quicker and simpler.

“Our goal is to offer our customers ways to save that they didn’t know existed and to do so in a way that is as effortless as we can make it.”

