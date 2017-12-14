Hughes aims to grow personal lines with 20 hires

The recruitment drive follows a management restructure earlier this year.

Northern Ireland broker Hughes is to recruit 20 members of staff as it looks to grow its personal lines business.

The broker said that it is taking on sales and service staff for 2018 as it “expands its share of the insurance market in Northern Ireland”.

The decision follows a management restructure which saw David Egan replace Brian McDowell as CEO over the summer and Richard Fulton, who replaced Gareth Brady, become chairman.

Egan was formerly managing director of Post Insurance and his experience also includes previous executive and non-executive roles with Post Insurance, Aon where he was chief financial officer and company secretary, and American Insurance Group (AIG).

Growth

Egan commented: “Hughes Insurance is Northern Ireland’s best known insurance brand and our performance over the last six months, together with forecast growth in 2018, has resulted in a commitment to invest in 20 new full-time employees. This process is already well underway.”

Fulton has held a range of board level appointments across and advised many of Northern Ireland’s best known companies including First Derivatives PLC, Phoenix Natural Gas Limited and Galen Pharmaceuticals.

It was revealed in 2014 that Liberty Mutual was to buy Hughes in a deal that went through in 2015. At the time Liberty was to be lead underwriter for the broker but Insurance Age revealed in 2015 that Hughes had reverted to using a panel of insurers.

Egan added: “It’s an exciting time to drive the business forward. We have ambitious plans for 2018 that will be delivered by a best-in-class team who are 100% committed to growing our footprint in this market.”

