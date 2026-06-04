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Blog: Will service fall after insurer staffing cuts or is this business as usual?

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

As insurers make staffing cuts, Rosie Simms explores if brokers will see service levels drop or if it will be business as usual.

On paper the numbers look stark.

Most recently Ageas announced its plans to cut almost over half (1800) of its workforce by 2029 last month, following the acquisitions of Esure and Acromas. 

The group currently employs 3,800 people across Ageas UK and Esure, supported by 400 outsourced roles. It expects this will fall to 2,000 by 2029, supported by 900 outsourced roles. 

Speaking to Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester in May, Ageas CEO Ant Middle

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