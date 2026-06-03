‘Are you 30?!’: Partners& apprentice Abraham Holder

Partners& apprentice Abraham Holder on why he chose a career in insurance, the perception of the industry among young people and how the broking sector can attract the next generation.

Why did you pick an apprenticeship in insurance?

My mum is my biggest role model – she’s a financial adviser. In year 10, I did a bit of work experience with her company, and that really opened my eyes to the qualifications that you can get in the financial industries.

Originally, I was looking at creative apprenticeships, but you had to be 18 to be on a set for safeguarding reasons. A lot of the apprenticeships I was looking at, I just automatically couldn’t qualify for [them].

I was thinking I