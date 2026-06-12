People Moves: 8 – 12 June 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Novus Underwriting, Specialty MGA, Ripe, Moonrock, Eaglemat, JMG and Aon.

Novus Underwriting expands team

Mark Noble has joined managing general agent Novus Underwriting, part of Rokstone, as an underwriter.

Bringing five years of experience to the role, he was most recently assistant underwriter in Canopius’ consumer products team.

Grant McMorrow, head of underwriting, affinity and warranty at Novus, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mark to the team. His experience in UK consumer