Biba 2026 Countdown: Coalition UK’s Tom Draper

Tom Draper, managing director of Coalition UK, is looking forward to the Biba Conference magical hour where the formal seminar stage brain fatigue gives way to insurance engagement and recommends brokers double down on being pillars of their communities.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’; in your view, what is it “Time: To Do” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

As digital one-stop shops proliferate for simple risks, the regional broker’s value lies in high-empathy, high-expertise human interaction.

Double down on being a pillar of the community. Use technology to handle the admin so your team has the time to provide the face-to-face (or screen-to-screen) advocacy that a chatbot