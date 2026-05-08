 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Biba 2026 Countdown: Coalition UK’s Tom Draper

Tom Draper_Coalition
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Tom Draper, managing director of Coalition UK, is looking forward to the Biba Conference magical hour where the formal seminar stage brain fatigue gives way to insurance engagement and recommends brokers double down on being pillars of their communities.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’; in your view, what is it “Time: To Do” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

As digital one-stop shops proliferate for simple risks, the regional broker’s value lies in high-empathy, high-expertise human interaction. 

Double down on being a pillar of the community. Use technology to handle the admin so your team has the time to provide the face-to-face (or screen-to-screen) advocacy that a chatbot

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on People

Chris Taylor
Biba 2026 Countdown: Hedron’s Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor, trading and distribution director at Hedron Network, loves the fact that the Biba Conference bucks the growing trend of remote interactions and looks forward to having a ‘breather’ at its network lunch on Wednesday.

Kieran Molloy
Biba 2026 Countdown: Bspoke’s Kieran Molloy

Kieran Molloy, underwriting manager at Bspoke, believes the spontaneous Biba meetings are often the most valuable and describes the perfect insurance all-rounder as someone with a never-say-die attitude who can win when everything is stacked against them.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: