 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Biba 2026 Countdown: Gambit and Mode Insurance’s Ajay Mistry

Ajay Mistry - Gambit Partners
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Gambit Insurance Solutions and Mode Insurance founder and director, Ajay Mistry, recommends being selective and not trying to be everywhere on Wednesday night and sending a quick message/thank you by way of a follow up after the event.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Time to be niche.

The brokers that will stand out are those who move beyond being generalists and build real expertise in the sectors, risks and communities they serve. Clients increasingly want advisers who understand their world, anticipate their challenges and bring insight, not just access to products.

In a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on People

Derek Coles
Biba 2026 Countdown: UGL’s Derek Coles

Derek Coles, CEO of UGL, suggests Biba is often a tale of two breakfasts, compares Brendan McManus to Ben Stokes and recommends a watering hole for some downtime away from the conference centre.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: