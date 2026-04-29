Biba 2026 Countdown: Gambit and Mode Insurance’s Ajay Mistry
Gambit Insurance Solutions and Mode Insurance founder and director, Ajay Mistry, recommends being selective and not trying to be everywhere on Wednesday night and sending a quick message/thank you by way of a follow up after the event.The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?
Time to be niche.
The brokers that will stand out are those who move beyond being generalists and build real expertise in the sectors, risks and communities they serve. Clients increasingly want advisers who understand their world, anticipate their challenges and bring insight, not just access to products.
In a
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