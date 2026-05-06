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Biba 2026 Countdown: Aviva’s Michael Yabantu

Michael Yabantu
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Michael Yabantu, managing director of mid-market at Aviva, is keen to talk to brokers to work together to address the protection gap for customers and hints that the insurer’s Wednesday night event might have an element of Madness to it.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Speak to Aviva and let’s work together to address the protection gap for customers. As the market becomes more competitive it’s a great opportunity to make sure customers benefit from wider programmes, more accurate sums insured and coverage that protects all their needs.

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the

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