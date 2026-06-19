People Moves: 15 – 19 June 2026

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SWIB hires senior account executive

Martin Rees has joined South Wales Insurance Brokers as a senior account executive.

He brings decades of insurance industry experience to SWIB having previously held senior leadership and director-level positions with national insurance brokers.

Chris Harvey, managing director of South Wales Insurance Brokers, said: “Martin is one of the most respected insurance