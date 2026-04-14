Biba 2026 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose

The countdown has started and in a month’s time it will be day two of Biba 2026. Alistair Rose, managing director at Granite, pitches quality over quantity when it comes to Biba Conference interactions, not least during the more chilled out Thursday when the vibes allow time for deeper connections.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

I know that most ambitious insurance brokers don’t need any advice. But I think those that will succeed are likely to stay closer than ever to their clients in this rapidly changing world – ensuring they’re one step ahead of their competitors in terms of understanding what clients really want and need.

They will build