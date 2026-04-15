Biba 2026 Countdown: MGAA’s Mike Keating

Managing General Agents’ Association CEO Mike Keating advocates working more closely with clients and is looking forward to the energy, atmosphere and opportunity to network on Wednesday morning at the event.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

With current market conditions and economic environment, the need to work even more closely with your clients is paramount.

Additionally, if not already, exploring the latest technology and AI tools to increase operational efficiency is crucial to continue to be a winner of tomorrow.

What is your favourite time of the