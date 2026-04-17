Biba 2026 Countdown: LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Tony Pinch

Tony Pinch, head of sales, broker and MGA at LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the UK and Ireland, hails Mark Cliff as a great insurance all-rounder and considers singing You Drive Me Crazy to conference closing speaker Davina McCall.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It’s time to power smarter decisions with connected risk insights for the person, the vehicle and the property.

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why?

It has to be mid-afternoon on the first day, after the morning rush of activity. There is a palpable sense of excitement for the