 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Biba 2026 Countdown: LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Tony Pinch

Tony Pinch, LexisNexis
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Tony Pinch, head of sales, broker and MGA at LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the UK and Ireland, hails Mark Cliff as a great insurance all-rounder and considers singing You Drive Me Crazy to conference closing speaker Davina McCall.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It’s time to power smarter decisions with connected risk insights for the person, the vehicle and the property. 

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why? 

It has to be mid-afternoon on the first day, after the morning rush of activity. There is a palpable sense of excitement for the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on People

Mike Keating
Biba 2026 Countdown: MGAA’s Mike Keating

Managing General Agents’ Association CEO Mike Keating advocates working more closely with clients and is looking forward to the  energy, atmosphere and opportunity to network on Wednesday morning at the event.

Chris Lay
Ex-Marsh UK CEO Lay joins Ardonagh

Ardonagh has added former Marsh UK CEO Chris Lay as operating partner of Ardonagh Capital Partners, joining the group executive and working across the firm’s portfolio of companies.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: