People Moves: 7 – 10 April 2026
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Featuring: Brown & Brown, Liberty Specialty Markets, McLarens, Asta, Axa and Santam.Brown & Brown hires director of talent acquisition
Peter Jackson has joined Brown & Brown (Europe) as director of talent acquisition, bringing more than two decades of executive search experience.
He will lead the firm’s talent acquisition strategy, partnering with leaders across the business to support continued growth and capability building.
Joining from Hanover, he was most recently partner in the financial
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