People Moves: 7 – 10 April 2026

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Brown & Brown hires director of talent acquisition

Peter Jackson has joined Brown & Brown (Europe) as director of talent acquisition, bringing more than two decades of executive search experience.

He will lead the firm’s talent acquisition strategy, partnering with leaders across the business to support continued growth and capability building.

Joining from Hanover, he was most recently partner in the financial