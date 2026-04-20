Biba 2026 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Jon Howells
Jon Howells, chief commercial officer for insurance premium finance at Premium Credit, compares the Tuesday evening before conference starts as arriving back at school for a new term and won’t reveal his favourite Biba haunt for fear of more lanyards turning up.What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why?
I really enjoy the Tuesday evening before conference starts, it feels like arriving back at school for a new term. You bump into so many people that you haven’t seen for ages. Everyone is excited and looking forward to a great few days.For those first time Biba Conference attendees reading this, what would be your biggest piece/s of advice to help them survive the two-day event?
There’s the obvious answers such as wearing
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
People Moves: 13 – 17 April 2026
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Biba 2026 Countdown: LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Tony Pinch
Tony Pinch, head of sales, broker and MGA at LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the UK and Ireland, hails Mark Cliff as a great insurance all-rounder and considers singing You Drive Me Crazy to conference closing speaker Davina McCall.
Biba 2026 Countdown: SSP Broker’s Martyn Mathews
Martyn Mathews, MD at SSP Broker is celebrating a big birthday during Biba week and when not hosting guests on his stand he might be spotted at the Science and Industry Museum or miming to Daft Punk.
Everywhen CEO Rob Worrell to retire at year-end
Rob Worrell, CEO of Everywhen, has decided to retire at the end of 2026, Insurance Age can reveal.
Johnson out and Houghton in as PIB reshapes COO role
PIB Group has appointed Rob Houghton to the new stand-alone role of group chief operations officer.
Graham Gibson joins Sicsic
Sicsic Advisory has appointed former Allianz claims boss Graham Gibson as a senior consultant.
Biba 2026 Countdown: MGAA’s Mike Keating
Managing General Agents’ Association CEO Mike Keating advocates working more closely with clients and is looking forward to the energy, atmosphere and opportunity to network on Wednesday morning at the event.
Ex-Marsh UK CEO Lay joins Ardonagh
Ardonagh has added former Marsh UK CEO Chris Lay as operating partner of Ardonagh Capital Partners, joining the group executive and working across the firm’s portfolio of companies.