Biba 2026 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Jon Howells

Jon Howells, chief commercial officer for insurance premium finance at Premium Credit, compares the Tuesday evening before conference starts as arriving back at school for a new term and won’t reveal his favourite Biba haunt for fear of more lanyards turning up.

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why?

I really enjoy the Tuesday evening before conference starts, it feels like arriving back at school for a new term. You bump into so many people that you haven’t seen for ages. Everyone is excited and looking forward to a great few days.

For those first time Biba Conference attendees reading this, what would be your biggest piece/s of advice to help them survive the two-day event?

There’s the obvious answers such as wearing