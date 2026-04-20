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Biba 2026 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Jon Howells

Jon Howells, Chief Commercial Officer, Insurance Premium Finance at Premium Credit
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Jon Howells, chief commercial officer for insurance premium finance at Premium Credit, compares the Tuesday evening before conference starts as arriving back at school for a new term and won’t reveal his favourite Biba haunt for fear of more lanyards turning up.

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why? 

I really enjoy the Tuesday evening before conference starts, it feels like arriving back at school for a new term. You bump into so many people that you haven’t seen for ages. Everyone is excited and looking forward to a great few days.

For those first time Biba Conference attendees reading this, what would be your biggest piece/s of advice to help them survive the two-day event? 

There’s the obvious answers such as wearing

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