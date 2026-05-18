Aviva promotes McMurrough to commercial lines CUO

Aviva has appointed Alex McMurrough as chief underwriting officer for commercial lines.

McMurrough joined Aviva in September 2025 as director of pricing, insights and exposure management.

Prior to Aviva, she held leadership positions at QBE and Axa XL, where she led global pricing and data science teams.

In her new role, Aviva said McMurrough, pictured, would lead underwriting strategy and risk appetite across Aviva’s commercial lines.

“Building on her expertise in pricing, data and analytics, exposure management, governance and insight, she is now also expanding her remit to