Biba 2026 Countdown: QuestGates’ Dave Clare

Dave Clare, operations director - building consultancy division of QuestGates, highlights the importance of getting the fundamentals right and raises the possibility of doing a turn singing My Way dressed as a calculator.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’; in your view what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It’s Time: To get the fundamentals right again.



For ambitious brokers, that means revisiting areas that aren’t always the most exciting, but are absolutely critical – particularly the accuracy of sums insured and the quality of valuation data sitting behind policies.

In a market shaped by inflation, rebuild cost