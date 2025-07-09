Insurance Age scoops two Biba Journalist and Media Awards

Insurance Age was crowned twice at the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Journalist and Media Awards held at Lloyd’s yesterday.

Reporter Rosie Simms, pictured left with Natalie Shale, head of corporate affairs and sustainability at Ageas UK, won the Most Promising newcomer category, drawing praise for her article on attracting over 50s back into broking; as well as her review of the Bristol insurance market.

Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift was also acclaimed, winning the Best Trade category for his analysis: If PIB has reached an end game with Carlyle and Apax, what next?

In their 43rd year