Insurance Age scoops two Biba Journalist and Media Awards
Insurance Age was crowned twice at the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Journalist and Media Awards held at Lloyd’s yesterday.
Reporter Rosie Simms, pictured left with Natalie Shale, head of corporate affairs and sustainability at Ageas UK, won the Most Promising newcomer category, drawing praise for her article on attracting over 50s back into broking; as well as her review of the Bristol insurance market.
Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift was also acclaimed, winning the Best Trade category for his analysis: If PIB has reached an end game with Carlyle and Apax, what next?
More on People
Interview: Georgina Davis, head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich
In her first interview since taking up the post of head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich, Georgina Davis tells Insurance Age about the goal of smashing the 30% growth target and her route to the “coming home” role.
Interview: DCI Nik Jethwa, head of the insurance fraud department at the City of London Police
Detective Chief Inspector Nik Jethwa, head of the insurance fraud department at the City of London Police, tells Insurance Age why he is optimistic about the outlook for fighting insurance fraud, including ghost broking, with industry collaboration and education making a difference.
PremFina restructures senior management
PremFina has made “significant” changes to its senior management roles to support its growth plans over the next two years.
Ceta adds Mark Chappell as head of intermediary in wholesale push
Atec Group’s Ceta Insurance has appointed Mark Chappell as head of intermediary to bolster its wholesale proposition.
FCA’s Brewis responds to 15-hour training removal pushback
Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the FCA, has responded to the pushback against the watchdog proposing to end the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
Biba reveals board changes as Evans steps down, succeeded by Fraser
Carl Evans is stepping down as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board, with Alistair Fraser succeeding him.
People Moves: 30 June – 4 July 2025
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Interview: Superscript CEO Chris Barclay
Newly appointed Superscript CEO Chris Barclay tells Jonathan Swift about its plans to enter motor, reduce the number of insurers it works with and treble in size to over £100m GWP after shaking off its insurtech tag to become a truly digital insurance broker.