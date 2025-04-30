Ex-Hiscox leader Jodi Cartwright named permanent UK CCO at Simply Business

Simply Business has confirmed Jodi Cartwright as UK chief commercial officer, focused on building partnerships, products and propositions that drive growth.

Cartwright, pictured, had been in the role on an interim basis since September.

Bringing over 30 years of insurance industry experience, Cartwright was previously chief commercial officer at Tint Financial for a year where she remains a board advisor.

Prior to that she had been distribution director at Hiscox for over two years.

