Biba 2025 Countdown: Pen Underwriting’s Sarah Breslin

With just a day to go until the Biba conference Sarah Breslin, managing director for commercial UK & Ireland at Pen Underwriting, is promising a big, bold and colourful stand from the MGA, with a hint of Minecraft as she relishes the chance to talk about all Pen can offer and do business.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The New Era needs to be about making the customer journey as slick, smooth and efficient as possible while bringing all the big benefits and added value of an expertly advised sale from a trusted partner.

In short, delivering all the upsides of the self-sourced solutions we, as consumers, are used to making these days, with the hard work done for them, safe in the knowledge