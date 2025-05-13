Biba 2025 Countdown: Crawford & Company’s Paul Lofkin

The Biba conference starts tomorrow and Paul Lofkin, president, UK & Ireland at Crawford & Company, explains why technology should be embedded at the heart of modern broking; tips its limited-edition tote bags to be the envy of the event; and reveals its plan to bring Cuban flair to the gathering.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

At Crawford, we believe that technology, talent and sustainability are the pillars of a new era in broking.

In claims management, technology is no longer a bolt-on; it’s embedded at the heart of modern broking. Those who embrace it can enhance both the accuracy and efficiency of their service, ultimately delivering better outcomes for clients.

At the same time, in a world of