Insurance Age

Biba 2025 Countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs

Tom Needs Applied Systems
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems, is looking forward to a New Era of more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric broking; reckons Arsène Wenger would make a good insurance leader; and expects to end the event with a hoarse throat.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

Without doubt, a new-era broker is one who is more efficient, responsive and customer-centric, attuned to the needs of today’s digital-savvy consumers and insurance professionals.

All routine tasks are automated and seamlessly connected by technology, with AI integrating industry-specific data into workflows, taking tedium out of daily policy management for more productive

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on People

Biba 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks

Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement for the UK & Ireland at Beazley, promises plenty of pink and underwriters on its stand; offers advice about how brokers can differentiate themselves from their peers in the market; and looks forward to being energised and reconnected after the event.

Biba 2025 Countdown: BluNiche UK’s Ed Mitchell

Ed Mitchell, head of BluNiche UK points to some exciting new product developments; suggests Manchester Art Gallery for a meeting with a difference; and hopes that they leave with fewer giveaways than they came with.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: