Biba 2025 Countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs

Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems, is looking forward to a New Era of more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric broking; reckons Arsène Wenger would make a good insurance leader; and expects to end the event with a hoarse throat.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

Without doubt, a new-era broker is one who is more efficient, responsive and customer-centric, attuned to the needs of today’s digital-savvy consumers and insurance professionals.

All routine tasks are automated and seamlessly connected by technology, with AI integrating industry-specific data into workflows, taking tedium out of daily policy management for more productive