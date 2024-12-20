Review of the Year 2024: Woodgate and Clark’s Simon Jones

Simon Jones, client services director at Woodgate & Clark, explains why digital transformation is no longer a differentiator, circularity in property repairs is key to sustainable claims handling and a lack of air travel means Race Across the World is the perfect reality TV show for him.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2024?

The Biba conference has to be a key highlight – it was our first time exhibiting and a great opportunity to share our complete loss adjusting and claims management offering with the market following the integration of Quadra Claims and Spotlite. It’s part of a strategic move by Woodgate & Clark to get closer to the broking community.

What insurance/broking buzzword or phrase do you never want to hear again in 2025?

Dare I suggest