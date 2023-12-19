Insurance Age

Broking Success: Customer service is key for retention

Ben Henderson, managing director, Brownhill Group
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ben Henderson, managing director of Brownhill Group, is looking to expand the family run broker’s in-house schemes and double gross written premiums.

Profile

Brownhill Group

GWP: £10m

Staff: 29

Specialisms: general insurance, art, real estate

Locations: Bromley

Describe your insurance journey

I started working [in 2007] for Cobra London Markets in Lloyd’s of London, did some work experience and they offered me a job after that. I went to around three Lloyd’s brokers before moving into the family firm seven years ago. I had a meeting with my mum who’s the managing director and they were looking a for a new business executive and I had kind of got to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

Interview: SiriusPoint’s Rob Gibbs and Alex Hardy

Regional brokers’ interest in SiriusPoint has been piqued by a slew of appointments, most notably involving ex-RSA leaders, and a high profile MGA deal. Emmanuel Kenning finds out what the insurer has to offer and what is coming next.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: