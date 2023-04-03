Insurance Age

Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK

Nadia Cote, Allianz Commercial
Photo: Allianz Commercial
Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.

Allianz Group unveiled Allianz Commercial last month, featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporateand Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts with one model around the world. Côté will lead the new approach in the UK.

A spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that this appointment will not cause any changes to the wider UK management team that interacts with brokers.

Related Allianz reveals global plan to bring mid and large corporate under one model

Allianz

