Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK

Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.

Allianz Group unveiled Allianz Commercial last month, featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporateand Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts with one model around the world. Côté will lead the new approach in the UK.

A spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that this appointment will not cause any changes to the wider UK management team that interacts with brokers.

Allianz