Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK
Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.
Allianz Group unveiled Allianz Commercial last month, featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporateand Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts with one model around the world. Côté will lead the new approach in the UK.
A spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that this appointment will not cause any changes to the wider UK management team that interacts with brokers.Related Allianz reveals global plan to bring mid and large corporate under one model
Allianz
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Bruce Stevenson reveals growth and plans for Hogg to succeed Bruce as CEO
Howden-owned Bruce Stevenson has reported a 30% increase in turnover to £11.7m with profits up 33% to £3.9m and revealed CEO succession plans.
People Moves: 27 - 31 March 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Steve Dukes named Confused CEO
Steve Dukes was promoted from chief operating officer to CEO at aggregator Confused, succeeding Louise O’Shea.
Aviva confirms start date for David Martin
David Martin will start working at Aviva as managing director of UKGI distribution & SME on 3 April, Insurance Age can reveal.
More than 70% of brokers have a vacancy amid intense recruitment challenges
Some 71% of brokers are looking to fill a role, with 23% of vacancies open for four months or more, according to the latest research by Aviva.
People Moves: 20 - 24 March 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.
FCA appoints two directors to co-lead enforcement and market oversight
The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Therese Chambers and Steve Smart as joint executive directors of enforcement and market oversight.
Ex-Applied Systems leader Joe Sultana joins digital schemes firm IS2
Joe Sultana, former chief operating officer at Applied Systems Europe, has joined digital trading and distribution platform for the schemes market IS2 as commercial director.