People Moves: 20 - 24 March 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.
Featuring: Howden, Tokio Marine HCC International and Markerstudy.Howden appoints head of energy transition
Howden has appointed Andy Cox as head of energy transition, effective immediately.
Cox will be based in London and brings with him over 30 years of experience in the energy sector. He will support practitioners from across Howden as they advise clients and investors on de-risking the financing into energy transition projects, as well as guiding the development of new products.
He
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
More than 70% of brokers have a vacancy amid intense recruitment challenges
Some 71% of brokers are looking to fill a role, with 23% of vacancies open for four months or more, according to the latest research by Aviva.
FCA appoints two directors to co-lead enforcement and market oversight
The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Therese Chambers and Steve Smart as joint executive directors of enforcement and market oversight.
Ex-Applied Systems leader Joe Sultana joins digital schemes firm IS2
Joe Sultana, former chief operating officer at Applied Systems Europe, has joined digital trading and distribution platform for the schemes market IS2 as commercial director.
Hiscox UK launches underwriting academy
Hiscox UK has launched its underwriting academy following a successful pilot in the fourth quarter of 2022.
People Moves: 13–17 March 2023
Stay in the loop with the most recent insurance personnel moves.
Lloyd’s reveals market increases in female and ethnic minority leadership
Lloyd’s has reported a two percentage points increase in the proportion of women in leadership roles to 32%, as it targets reaching 35% by year-end.
James Kent promoted to group role with Tom Wakefield named Gallagher Re CEO
Gallagher has promoted James Kent to CEO of global insurance strategic relationships, with Tom Wakefield succeeding him as CEO of Gallagher Re after a transition period.
Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker
As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.