Ex-Brokerbility boss Julie Rayson-Flynn joins Towergate

Towergate Insurance Brokers has appointed former Brokerbility director Julie Rayson-Flynn to the newly created role of national broking director.

She will head up Towergate’s insurer placement and internal markets.

Rasyon-Flynn spent 16 years at Brokerbility where she held a variety of roles including operations director. She joined the main board as a director in October 2021 with day-to-day responsibility for the network reporting to Ian Stutz.

She left the business in November last year with John Dunn being made managing director.

