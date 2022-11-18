People Moves: 14-18 November 2022
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel changes.
Featuring: Allianz, Chubb and InslyJames Maxwell named risk director for Allianz Commercial
Allianz has appointed James Maxwell to the newly created position of risk director for its commercial business.
He will report to Allianz Holdings chief risk officer, John Berry. Maxwell will have responsibility for overseeing all risk matters within the commercial lines business and will also serve as a member of the commercial executive committee.
Berry said: “James brings vast industry experience
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Most read
- Ten ways to combat underinsurance
- Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall
- ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
- Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms
- Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member
- Capsule and Aviva launch start-up insurance pilot
- Beazley raises £350m as it eyes cyber push