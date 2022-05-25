Adrian Coupland joins Earnix
Earnix, a global provider of AI-driven rating, pricing, and product personalisation solutions for insurance and banking, was founded in 2001. The company has offices in America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel.
Coupland has over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing in the insurance industry. He held multiple positions at software house SSP over his 17-year tenure. His most recent role was customer and marketing director. Other roles consisted of head of data strategy and director of data
