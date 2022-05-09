PremFina takes from Close Brothers to build senior team
PremFina has employed Paul Trail as sales and marketing director and Laura Sweetman as chief operating officer.
They both join the business from Close Brothers Premium Finance. Trail left Close Brothers in April last year after eight months in the MD role.
Before joining its premium finance business, Trail worked at Close Brother’s motor finance division and has also held senior sales roles at HSBC and Citibank. His new role will consist of managing and developing broker relationships.
