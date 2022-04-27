CII appoints Royal Institute of British Architects boss Alan Vallance as CEO

Vallance is currently CEO of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Clark has been holding the post on an interim basis since Sian Fisher left the role at the end of March.

The CII listed that during his seven years at RIBA Vallance put a growth and transformation programme in place including a governance and constitution overhaul, staff restructure, property review, and extensive investment in technology and international support.

This, the CII said, was all focused on modernising the