Aviva’s claims director exits

Dave Lovely, Aviva global and UK claims director, is to step down following a change to the role.

Sister title Post reported that he will leave the insurer after a transition period, and Hugh Hessing returns as chief claims officer.

Focus

An Aviva spokesperson said: “To ensure we have the focus we need on our UK general insurance claims business, we have made the decision to change our global and UK claims director role, currently held by Dave Lovely, to a specific UK general insurance remit.