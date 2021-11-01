Insurance Age

Gallagher appoints Derek Henry to lead micro-SME

Gallagher has appointed Derek Henry as managing director of micro-SME and personal lines within its UK retail division. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.                                                                     

In his new role, Henry will head up Gallagher’s micro SME and personal lines offering. He will report into Gareth Birch, managing director of SME and personal lines.

Henry was most recently managing director of broking at Brightside. Prior to this, he held

