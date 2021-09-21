David Williams to leave Axa UK after 41 years

Axa UK is to replace David Williams as chief underwriting officer as it is announced he will leave the insurer after 41 years.

David Ovenden, currently with Willis Towers Watson, is to take up the position. He will join the business in December, and will report into Jon Walker, chief executive officer, Axa Commercial. He will also join the Commercial Executive Committee.

Williams leaves Axa at the end of the year to consider non-executive roles.

Walker commented: “It is a pleasure to welcome