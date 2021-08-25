Insurance Age

GRP takes retail CEO from Marsh

Duncan Carter has been appointed CEO retail at Global Risk Partners (GRP).

He joins GRP from Marsh UK, where he was head of placement and networks, and will report to Group CEO Mike Bruce.

Bruce said the need for a CEO role has come about as a result of continued growth of the retail division, which now employs over 1,000 staff in offices across the UK: “The Retail division is the largest business in GRP, and the exponential growth we have seen over the last few years is set to

