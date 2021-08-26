People Moves: 23-27 August 2021

Featuring: Ki, Howden, Marsh

Ki names chief technology officer

Ki, the fully digital and algorithmically-driven Lloyd’s syndicate, has announced the appointment of Richard Hodgson to the newly created role of chief technology officer. He will also sit on the Ki executive committee.

Hodgson will be responsible for leading Ki’s technology strategy and execution, including its engineering function. He brings 18 years’ experience in technology, with significant expertise in building UX (user