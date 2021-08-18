People Moves: 16 - 20 August 2021

Featuring: PIB, LV General Insurance, Fidelis Tony Powis joins PIB Employee Benefits as non-executive chairman

PIB Employee Benefits, which is part of PIB Group, has appointed Tony Powis as non-executive chairman. The business noted that Powis has held a number of senior positions across the industry, including as chairman, chief executive officer, and head of sales within financial services firms such as Willis Employee Benefits. David Skinner, MD for PIB Employee Benefits, commented: “I’d

