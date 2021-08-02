Blog: Supporting businesses in a pandemic

This Summer, we are entering a new era. Restrictions have started to lift, the economy is reopening and the financial support schemes which have propped up businesses for the last 18 months are coming to an end. But businesses must still tread cautiously. While we all yearn for positivity and a long hoped-for end to the pandemic, we can’t help but be aware of dark clouds on the horizon and question whether they will bring a new storm.

The future path of Covid-19 remains unknown which weighs