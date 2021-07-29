Former rugby star joins Ardonagh

The Ardonagh Group has announced the appointment of former Ulster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions Captain, Rory Best, as director of development.

The business stated that Best will work with the executive teams across the Group, and, in particular, with its Irish subsidiary, Arachas.

David Ross, founder and CEO of Ardonagh, commented: “Rory Best is an exceptional man with unique insights into leadership and an acute commercial intelligence. Whilst I have always hugely admired his sporting