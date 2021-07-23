Insurance Age

People Moves: 19-23 July 2021

changing-people
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Ecclesiastical, Aqueous underwriting, Lloyd’s, BLW Insurance Brokers

Ecclesiastical names non-executive director
Ecclesiastical announced the appointment of Rita Bajaj as a non-executive director. Bajaj joins the company with over 30 years of financial markets experience. Her most recent executive role was EMEA chief administrative officer at the US custodian bank State Street Corporation.

She has held senior investment portfolio manager positions at Royal London and Invesco

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Ghost broker sentenced for selling fraudulent Esure policies
  2. PremFina gears for growth with investment in tens of millions
  3. Hiscox boss Bronek Masojada to retire after 21 years in post
  4. Covéa boss James Reader exits
  5. ABL boss targets further expansion after WTW buy
  6. Aston Lark Ireland buys specialist motorcycle broker
  7. Allianz commits to continued broker focus after restructure

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: