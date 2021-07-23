People Moves: 19-23 July 2021

Featuring: Ecclesiastical, Aqueous underwriting, Lloyd’s, BLW Insurance Brokers Ecclesiastical names non-executive director

Ecclesiastical announced the appointment of Rita Bajaj as a non-executive director. Bajaj joins the company with over 30 years of financial markets experience. Her most recent executive role was EMEA chief administrative officer at the US custodian bank State Street Corporation. She has held senior investment portfolio manager positions at Royal London and Invesco

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]