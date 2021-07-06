People Moves: 5 - 9 July 2021

Featuring: Allianz, Tokio Marine HCC International, Atlanta

Allianz makes fresh hires

Allianz Insurance has named a new head of motor claims and appointed three claims managers for property, injury, and supply chain.

Ian Kershaw, who was preivously head of claims at Co-op Insurance, has joined Allianz as head of motor claims. Anthony Doyle has also joined the insurer from Crawford & Company and was appointed technical claims manager for property.

The insurer has also made two other