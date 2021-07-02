People Moves: 28 June- 2 July

Featuring: Intelligent AI, iprism, McGill and Partners, MS Amlin, Marsh, Hayes Parsons Intelligent AI appoints ex-RSA executive as CCO

Insurtech Intelligent AI has appointed Neil Strickland as chief commercial officer to lead the company’s commercial sales activities. Strickland was previously customer experience director at RSA and has over 30 years of insurance experience with AIG, Zurich, and RSA across underwriting, operations, risk management, and sales. Commenting on the new appointment

