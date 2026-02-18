Neil Jenkinson to leave Biba after 10 years

Neil Jenkinson is set to leave his role of regional manager for the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association at the end of February.

The trade body confirmed head of commercial Nicola Maguire will be taking over Jenkin’s responsibilities until a successor is appointed.

Jenkins has spent over ten years at Biba.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn Jenkinson wrote: “I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunities that Biba has given me, from