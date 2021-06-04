Market moves - June 2021
Brokers
GRP-owned Thomas Sagar Insurance (Sagars) hired Neil Poulton as managing director. He joined the broker from Marsh Commercial where he was a branch director. Sagars founder John Meadows will remain involved with the business but has stepped back from his leadership role in a move that sees Poulton take overall responsibility for the broker. Prior to joining Marsh Commercial in 2014, Poulton worked for Gallagher where he was also branch director.
Insurers and MGAs
Zurich promoted Hayley
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Andy Fairchild leaves Applied Systems
- Ghost broking remains "significant threat", warns Aviva
- Ethos Broking buys Drayton Insurance
- Zurich commits to maintaining regional footprint post pandemic
- People Moves: 1-4 June 2021
- Industry warned of "bumpy ride" ahead after FCA confirms dual pricing ban
- News analysis: A question of fair value