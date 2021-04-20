Aviva reveals management changes following Phil Bayles' exit
Aviva UK has named Gareth Hemming as its new chief distribution officer, replacing Phil Bayles who is leaving to take up a new role at Ardonagh.
Aviva said in a statement: “Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside Aviva after 18 working for the company.
“Phil has been instrumental in driving our distribution agenda and building strong, positive sentiment with the brokers and partners we work with. We wish Phil well, and thank him for his
