Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group
Ardonagh Advisory has hired Phil Bayles as chief commercial officer.
Bayles joins Ardonagh from Aviva UK where he has held a variety of broker-facing senior roles, most recently chief distribution officer, over the last 18 years.
According to Ardonagh this is a newly created role in which Bayles will be reporting into CEO of Ardonagh Advisory, Rob Worrell. He will take up the post in the Summer of 2021.
The business noted that Bayles will become a member of the Ardonagh Advisory Executive
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Atlanta snaps up Be Wiser
- Kingfisher confirms Fresh brands-sale to Right Choice
- MacBeth buys Buckinghamshire broker
- Video: Risk Insights - understanding the interconnected risk landscape
- Momentum turnover rises to £7.8m in 2020
- Kingfisher tipped to sell Fresh brands to Right Choice amid court battle
- Brokers adopt climate change initiatives