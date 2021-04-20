Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group

Ardonagh Advisory has hired Phil Bayles as chief commercial officer.

Bayles joins Ardonagh from Aviva UK where he has held a variety of broker-facing senior roles, most recently chief distribution officer, over the last 18 years.

According to Ardonagh this is a newly created role in which Bayles will be reporting into CEO of Ardonagh Advisory, Rob Worrell. He will take up the post in the Summer of 2021.

The business noted that Bayles will become a member of the Ardonagh Advisory Executive