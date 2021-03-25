Chris Giles steps down as PIB chairman

Chris Giles has stepped aside as chairman as PIB, the consolidator confirmed to Insurance Age.

Brendan McManus, PIB CEO, commented: “Chris was fundamental to the creation of PIB and remained a non-executive director until the recent refinancing of the business when he stepped down.

“He remains an investor in the business and I have always appreciated his friendship and support.”

The broker did not say who would replace Giles as chairman.

Giles launched the organisation alongside McManus in