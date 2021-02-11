People Moves: 8 - 12 February 2021

Featuring: BQI, Arch, Burns & Wilcox, Allianz BQI promotes Becky Morris to MD

BQI has promoted Becky Morris to managing director. She was previously operations director. Morris joined BQI Group in 2013 as head of corporate services. In 2019 Morris was promoted to operations director where she was responsible for reviewing and streamlining BQI’s operations, driving growth and creating a solid and robust management team. Morris commented: “It’s my pleasure to lead our amazing team forwards

