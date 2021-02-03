Partners& establishes North East base

Partners& has taken on three staff in the North East in order to develop a regional proposition in the area.

Chris Milnes has joined the team as a client partner, alongside client executives Martin Atkinson and Laura Dean.

Milnes joins from Marsh where he was branch director for the North East.

Team

Meanwhile, Atkinson was previously sales director at Towergate, Gallagher, Henderson and Willis and Dean previously worked for a large regional accountancy firm. The team will be focusing on