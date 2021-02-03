Market moves - February 2021

Brokers

Mike Edgeley has taken over as chief executive officer of Clear Group. The move sees founder Howard Lickens become executive chairman. Edgeley most recently worked as managing director at A-Plan Insurance and has also held various roles at BGL, Lancaster Insurance and Capita.

Motor broker Be Wiser has also appointed a new CEO, Jeff Brinley. He replaces Sharon Beckett, who stepped down at the start of this year to pursue other interests. Brinley joined Be Wiser as chief financial