Insurance Age

Broker Exchange: What’s the the key to harnessing entrepreneurial spirit amid Covid?

business-diversification
  • Martin Friel
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Brokers have to harness the entrepreneurial spirit within their business and within themselves if they are to survive and thrive in the age of Covid.

That was the message from keynote speaker Rachel Bridge on day three of Broker Exchange. An author of eight business advice books and former enterprise editor of the Sunday Times, Bridge told delegates that it was vital they work to see the positives and the opportunities that the pandemic has brought.

“I’ve spent the last few months talking to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
  2. Analysis: Is the Intact takeover of RSA UK good or bad news for brokers?
  3. News analysis: Never the same again?
  4. Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
  5. Mint Insurance Brokers joins James Hallam's AR network
  6. Broker Exchange: Hard market issues exacerbated by "rowing back"of local decision making
  7. Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Coventry broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: