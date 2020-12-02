Broker Exchange: What’s the the key to harnessing entrepreneurial spirit amid Covid?

Brokers have to harness the entrepreneurial spirit within their business and within themselves if they are to survive and thrive in the age of Covid.

That was the message from keynote speaker Rachel Bridge on day three of Broker Exchange. An author of eight business advice books and former enterprise editor of the Sunday Times, Bridge told delegates that it was vital they work to see the positives and the opportunities that the pandemic has brought.

“I’ve spent the last few months talking to